Creighton’s stat-stuffing senior didn’t exactly go into Tuesday’s exhibition game expecting to require a late-night ice bath for her cramping muscles, but Concordia’s roster of upset-minded veterans simply did not relent.
The Bulldogs trapped CU’s ball-handlers from the opening tip. They pressured every inbounds pass. They smothered driving lanes with an active zone. They cleverly attacked offensively, too.
Even after the reigning NAIA Division II national champions lost one starter (Taylor Cockerill) to a serious knee injury and had three other key contributors foul out, they were still giving Creighton fits.
It wasn’t until Jaylyn Agnew blocked a potential tying layup with 25 seconds left in double overtime that the Jays could finally exhale. CU secured the thrilling 85-83 win at D.J. Sokol Arena — and Agnew essentially celebrated by submerging her ailing body in ice.
“I’m cramping all over my entire body,” Agnew said afterward. “Shout-out to them. No wonder they won the NAIA championship last year. They’re a tough team, for sure.”
CU had a first-half stretch when it missed 12 straight shots. The seasoned Bulldogs took advantage.
They quickly erased an early 10-point deficit and then built a 48-37 lead late in the third quarter.
“We’ve got a bunch of Nebraska kids who go to a small school and play with a bunch of pride, and they wanted to show that hey, we can play with some big players,” 14-year coach Drew Olson said. “That’s why I’m really proud of them.”
The Bulldogs took a 68-63 lead when former Malcolm standout Mackenzie Koepke drained a 3-point jumper late in regulation. But CU answered with two free throws and a Tatum Rembao 3-pointer on its next two trips down the floor, forcing an extra period.
Concordia senior Grace Barry, the Lincoln East product who finished with a game-high 26 points and eight assists, kept Concordia close from that point on. She nailed a 3-pointer at the 1:10 mark to tie the game at 77. And it was her layup try that Agnew blocked at the end with Creighton clinging to an 83-81 lead.
Two free throws from junior Temi Carda finally clinched it after that.
“Those two overtimes, we did dig down deep and really just put it to them,” said Agnew, who finished with 17 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. “And I think it really was a collective (effort). Everyone had that mindset.”
