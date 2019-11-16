World-Herald News Service

DES MOINES - Creighton shot just 29.4% from the field as Drake handed the Bluejays a 63-53 loss Saturday night.

Creighton led 25-20 midway through the second quarter, but Drake scored the last eight points of the first half and went on a 7-2 run to start the second half.

Creighton pulled within 37-36 with 3:50 left in the third quarter, but Drake again widened the lead and maintained a double-digit lead most of the fourth quarter.

Olivia Elger led Creighton with 15 points, while Payton Brotzki and Chloe Dworak were next with nine each. Senior Jaylyn Agnew was held to three points as she went 1 of 12 from the field in 39 minutes.

Sara Rhine led Drake with 16 points, while Becca Hittner added 15 and 11 rebounds.

Creighton (2-1) returns home to face North Dakota State at 6 p.m. Monday.

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

