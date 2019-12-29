WASHINGTON — A big third quarter propelled the Creighton women to a 65-56 win over Georgetown on Sunday afternoon in the Big East opener for both teams.
The Bluejays trailed 29-15 with 3:51 left in the first half, and were down by 10 at halftime. But Creighton outscored the Hoyas 19-2 in the first seven minutes of the third to take the lead for good.
Senior Jaylyn Agnew scored the first seven points of the third quarter, cutting the Jays’ deficit to 33-30 at the 7:45 mark.
Temi Carda’s 3-pointer at the five-minute mark put CU in front 37-35. Then after the media timeout, Agnew hit another 3 and Carda added a layup to finish the game-changing run.
Georgetown never got closer than five the rest of the way. Creighton’s lead was in double digits most of the final quarter.
Agnew scored 20 of her game-high 23 in the second half. Carda added 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds while Olivia Elger had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
After shooting 27% (7 of 26) in the first half, the Jays made 53.6% (15 of 28) of their field goals after halftime.
Creighton (9-3, 1-0) plays next at Villanova on Tuesday.
Creighton (9-3, 1-0)...................9 14 24 18—65
At Georgetown (3-9, 0-1).........12 21 7 16—56
CU: Agnew 8-17 3-3 23, Carda 6-9 1-2 16, Elger 2-11 5-7 11, Saunders 3-6 1-3 7, Griglione 2-2 0-0 4, Dworak 1-3 0-0 3, Bachelor 0-3 1-2 1, Brotzki 0-2 0-0 0, Parham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 11-17 65.
GU: Barnes 3-10 9-11 16, Osagie-Erese 3-5 2-2 9, Kelava 3-10 0-0 6, B.Jones 1-8 1-1 3, T.Jones 5-7 0-0 11, Kovacikova 4-6 0-0 10, Thompson 0-2 1-2 1, Gordon 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 13-16 56.
3-point goals: CU 10-31 (Agnew 4-12, Carda 3-5, Elger 2-9, Dworak 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Bachelor 0-1), CU 5-16 (Kovacikova 2-3, T.Jones 1-2, Osagie-Erese 1-3, Barnes 1-4, B.Jones 0-2, Gordon 0-2). Rebounds: CU 30 (Carda 8), GU 36 (B.Jones 11). Assists: CU 16 (Agnew 5), GU 9 (Osagie-Erese 3). Turnovers: CU 9, GU 13. Total fouls: CU 16, CU 18. Att: 507.
