Creighton’s offense could use a spark, and the Jays hope a break before the start of Big East play provided them with enough time to find some solutions.
CU last played Dec. 20, when it dropped a 70-55 game at Arizona State. That defeat was disappointing, but it marked the end of an impressive nonconference showing for Creighton — its 8-3 record matches the team’s best start to a season in coach Jim Flanery’s 18-year tenure.
Still, though, there was room for improvement.
In December, the Bluejays needed late rallies to beat Northern Iowa and Wichita State. They shot just 32.7% from the field at ASU. They now rank 267th nationally in field goal percentage (37.5%).
“I’m glad we found ways to win, but we struggled offensively,” Flanery said. “We want to play better.”
They’ll get plenty of chances to find a rhythm over the next week.
Creighton opens Big East play with a road game at Georgetown (3-8) Sunday. Then it plays at Villanova (5-5) Tuesday. No. 16 DePaul (10-2) comes to Omaha for a Friday night contest. The Jays will wrap up the four-games-in-eight-days stretch when they host Marquette (9-2) on Jan 5.
CU had nine days to get ready for these tests. But then again, their opponents had a similar break.
Flanery’s eager to see how his team performs.
“We’ve talked about, hey, it’s a new slate for Georgetown,” Flanery said. “They didn’t play as well in the noncon but they’re 0-0 (in league play) so you better be ready. Everybody can kind of hit reset a little bit.”
