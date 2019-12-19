The Bluejays’ long-range shooting helped carry them to a win over Wichita State last Saturday, but they’d rather not be as dependent on those jumpers when they take the court again.
Creighton (8-2) knocked down 12 3-pointers — making 5 of 6 in the fourth quarter alone — during its 56-46 win over the Shockers. But it managed just four points in the paint. It converted four of its 17 shots from 2-point range.
So some adjustments are needed before Friday’s game at Arizona State (9-2), according to Creighton coach Jim Flanery.
“We barely scored from inside the arc,” Flanery said. “Part of that is because teams are paint protecting with their 5. We’ve got to have some ways to get a little bit more diverse offensively.”
Flanery noted that he’d like to help create more scoring chances for forwards Mykel Parham (2.5 points per game), Carly Bachelor (2.1) and Gracey Griglione (1.8). Creighton’s ball-handlers can be more efficient as drivers, too. Of course, the Jays could also just go small at times — they moved sophomore wing Payton Brotzki to the center spot late in the win over Wichita State.
“We’ve got to become better at drawing those 5s out a little bit more,” Flanery said.
Creighton and Arizona State will play at 3 p.m. in Tempe, Arizona. The schools’ men’s basketball teams will face off Saturday.
