The Jays’ second-quarter shooting slump cost them a halftime lead Monday night, but they were ready with a remedy as soon as the third quarter began.
They simply went right at the hoop.
Creighton connected on 17 of its 28 field goal attempts (60.7%) after the break — nine of those makes were layups, and two others came inside the paint. CU stretched out North Dakota State’s defense, then used drives and back-cuts to attack the heart of it.
The Jays, who trailed by three at halftime, built a 19-point lead as a result, ultimately securing a 70-59 win over the Bison (0-4) before 888 fans at Sokol Arena.
“Once we got the ball moving along the 3-point line, we were just able to shoot the gaps,” junior Tatum Rembao said. “We hadn’t been that aggressive going downhill on offense, and I think there was more of an emphasis this game.”
For Rembao, especially.
She finished with a career-high 22 points — often darting right past defenders and driving into the lane, where she regularly converted at point-blank range. Rembao made nine of her 13 shots Monday.
Senior Jaylyn Agnew, who scored 25 points, followed Rembao’s lead, particularly after halftime. She quickly poured in 10 points on CU’s first four possessions of the third quarter. She opened the fourth with her own 7-0 run as well.
“We wanted to get easy ones before the 3s,” Agnew said.
That had been perhaps an early flaw with Creighton’s approach offensively through the season’s first two weeks. More than half of the Jays’ field goal attempts had come from behind the 3-point line — and they were shooting just 31.6% from distance.
Even on Monday, CU started 1 of 9 from long range. It managed just four points over the first eight minutes of the second quarter.
But North Dakota State was crowding the arc all night, and the Jays eventually started assertively bolting through the cracks in NDSU’s defensive alignment.
Creighton (3-1) was also aided by 21 Bison turnovers, which led directly to 26 points. Rembao’s 3-pointer, which came in transition after a steal, made it 69-50 with 4:39 remaining.
“I’m pleased that we were able to put up 70 without making a ton of 3s,” said coach Jim Flanery, whose team knocked down just six triples Monday. “That’s a good sign for us.”
CU will return to action Sunday when it travels to face Nebraska at 2 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Dakota State (0-4, 0-0)....10 18 12 19—59
At Creighton (3-1, 0-0)..............15 10 26 19—70
CU: Agnew 10-20 3-3 25, Rembao 9-13 2-2 22, Carda 1-5 1-2 3, Griglione 1-2 0-0 3, Elger 0-2 0-0 0, Dworak 3-3 0-0 6, Bachelor 2-4 0-0 4, Parham 1-3 1-3 3, Pryor 1-2 0-0 3, Brotzki 0-4 1-2 1.
Totals: 28-58 8-12 70.
CU 3-point shooting — 6-17: Agnew 2-6, Rembao 2-3, Carda 0-3, Griglione 1-1, Elger 0-1, Bachelor 0-1, Pryor 1-1, Brotzki 0-1.
NDSU: Dietz 7-11 0-2 14, Cobbins 4-12 1-1 11, Nudell 4-5 1-1 10, Zivaljevic 2-9 4-6 9, Gaislerova 1-2 0-0 3, Terrer van Gool 2-4 0-2 4, Voegeli 1-3 1-2 3, Skibiel 1-1 0-0 3, Scales 0-4 2-2 2, Rimdal 0-3 0-0 0.
Totals: 22-54 9-16 59.
NDSU 3-point shooting — 6-17: Cobbins 2-4, Nudell 1-1, Zivaljevic 1-4, Gaislerova 1-1, Skibiel 1-1, Scales 0-4, Rimdal 0-2.
Rebounds: CU 29 (Agnew, Carda 5), NDSU 39 (Dietz 11).
Assists: CU 17 (Agnew, Dworak, Remabo 3), NDSU 7 (Dietz, Zivaljevic, Scales 2).
