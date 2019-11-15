Creighton coach Jim Flanery said in the preseason that he thought his two true freshmen post players were still adjusting to college ball.

But he knew then that Carly Bachelor and Mykel Parham were going to contribute on the court, even if they had some learning to do along the way.

And that has proven to be true through two games.

Bachelor, a 6-foot forward from Topeka, Kansas, grabbed eight rebounds and played 25 minutes in CU’s win over South Dakota State Tuesday. Parham, who’s 6-foot-2 out of Burnsville, Minnesota, has tallied six points, eight rebounds and two blocks in just 15 total minutes of action this year.

“They’re going to keep getting better, and they’re going to really help us,” Flanery said.

Bachelor, Parham and the Jays will travel to face Drake (2-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Des Moines. The Bulldogs just missed a spot in the AP Top 25 this week. They lost 102-94 at South Dakota Wednesday.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

