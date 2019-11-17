Creighton will try to get its offense going when it returns home for Monday’s game against North Dakota State.
Through three games, the Bluejays (2-1) have assisted on 77.8% of their makes and they’ve turned the ball over an average of 8.3 times per contest. Yet they’re shooting 33.7% from the floor — largely why they’ve scored 60.3 points per game.
It could be that the Jays build around their defense this season. But they can still find more consistent scoring production as their young roster settles in. About one third of Creighton’s total minutes have been distributed among six underclassmen.
North Dakota State (0-3) ranks 319th nationally in scoring defense (78.3 points allowed per contest). CU and NDSU will face off at 6 p.m. Monday at Sokol Arena.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.