Creighton will try to get its offense going when it returns home for Monday’s game against North Dakota State.

Through three games, the Bluejays (2-1) have assisted on 77.8% of their makes and they’ve turned the ball over an average of 8.3 times per contest. Yet they’re shooting 33.7% from the floor — largely why they’ve scored 60.3 points per game.

It could be that the Jays build around their defense this season. But they can still find more consistent scoring production as their young roster settles in. About one third of Creighton’s total minutes have been distributed among six underclassmen.

North Dakota State (0-3) ranks 319th nationally in scoring defense (78.3 points allowed per contest). CU and NDSU will face off at 6 p.m. Monday at Sokol Arena.

