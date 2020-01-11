The Creighton women finished on a 19-5 run to rally past Providence 72-63 Saturday afternoon at Sokol Arena.
The Bluejays trailed 58-53 after Providence made two free throws with 6:16 left. But Creighton scored the next 10 points, including seven straight by Jaylyn Agnew, to take the lead for good.
Agnew led the Bluejays with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds. Temi Carda had 16 points and five assists, while Rachael Saunders added 11 points and six rebounds.
Providence, which led by 10 at halftime, got 14 points from Kaela Webb and Earlette Scott.
Creighton, which improves to 4-1 in Big East play, next plays at Seton Hall on Friday.
Hometown: Andover, Kansas
Hometown: Papillion, Nebraska
Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota High school: Lakeville North
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska High school: Lincoln Christian
Hometown: Peoria, Illinois
High school: Interstate 35
Hometown: Burnsville, Minnesota High School: Apple Valley
Hometown: Urbandale, Iowa
Hometown: Loveland, Colorado
Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa High school: Iowa City West
Hometown: Guston, Kentucky High school: Meade County
