The Creighton women will try to rebound from a defeat when it takes the court at Providence Saturday. It’s a scenario that the Jays have handled pretty well so far this season.

CU’s 6-1 in games directly following a loss. And it’ll have a eighth opportunity Saturday. Creighton lost at Marquette six days ago.

The last time the Jays faced Providence, actually, they’d just lost to DePaul a few days prior. They ended up bouncing back with a 72-63 win over the Friars in Omaha.

Additionally, Creighton (14-8, 6-5) on Saturday will be motivated to remain in the hunt for a second-place finish in the league standings — it’s tied for sixth, but just two games out of second. A loss, even on the road, to a struggling Providence team would also tarnish CU’s NCAA tournament at-large resume.

So there’s plenty on the line.

The Friars (10-13, 1-10) should be pretty desperate for a win, too. They lost their first eight Big East games before beating Xavier two weeks ago. Then they dropped two more. They’re 3-3 at home this season.

The game is set to begin at 11 a.m. in Providence, R.I.

