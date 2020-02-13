Creighton coaches didn’t have any problems grabbing the players’ attention while preparing for this weekend’s two opponents.
The Bluejays host St. John’s (14-10, 7-6) at 6 p.m. Friday and Seton Hall (15-9, 8-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday. They’ve lost to both this season, and though CU wasn’t at full strength last month, it still can identify flaws that contributed to those defeats.
“We can still go back and reference those, things we did well and things we didn’t do well,” senior Jaylyn Agnew said.
Creighton (15-8, 7-5) fell behind by 24 at Seton Hall before making a push at the end in an 82-70 loss. St. John’s held CU to 10 points in the fourth quarter in its 63-58 victory.
“It’ll be a good test,” coach Jim Flanery said. “I think this is obviously a huge weekend for us.”
Friday is also the Jays’ annual Pink Out event to promote cancer awareness. The team will wear pink jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a free T-shirt. The game will be televised on FS2.
