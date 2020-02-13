Creighton coaches didn’t have any problems grabbing the players’ attention while preparing for this weekend’s two opponents.

The Bluejays host St. John’s (14-10, 7-6) at 6 p.m. Friday and Seton Hall (15-9, 8-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday. They’ve lost to both this season, and though CU wasn’t at full strength last month, it still can identify flaws that contributed to those defeats.

“We can still go back and reference those, things we did well and things we didn’t do well,” senior Jaylyn Agnew said.

Creighton (15-8, 7-5) fell behind by 24 at Seton Hall before making a push at the end in an 82-70 loss. St. John’s held CU to 10 points in the fourth quarter in its 63-58 victory.

“It’ll be a good test,” coach Jim Flanery said. “I think this is obviously a huge weekend for us.”

Friday is also the Jays’ annual Pink Out event to promote cancer awareness. The team will wear pink jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a free T-shirt. The game will be televised on FS2.

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

1 of 12

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started