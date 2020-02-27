It’s the final weekend of the regular season for Creighton, but it might as well be the postseason.
The Bluejays appear to be in position to earn an NCAA tournament at-large berth, but they likely can’t afford to lose either of their final two games — they host Villanova (16-11, 10-6, RPI No. 72) Friday and Georgetown (5-22, 2-14, RPI No. 240) Sunday.
ESPN analyst Charlie Creme listed CU as a nine seed Tuesday. Creighton checked in at No. 43 in the RPI Thursday. Only 16 teams in the country have more RPI top-100 wins than the Jays (nine). But they’ve also accumulated 10 losses on the year. So Creighton needs wins.
Creighton, in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Big East standings, also can work its way out of the play-in games in the next week’s conference tournament. The top six seeds earn opening-round byes.
CU will first match up against the Wildcats at 6 p.m. Friday at Sokol Arena on FS1. The regular-season finale against Georgetown will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.
