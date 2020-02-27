It’s the final weekend of the regular season for Creighton, but it might as well be the postseason.

The Bluejays appear to be in position to earn an NCAA tournament at-large berth, but they likely can’t afford to lose either of their final two games — they host Villanova (16-11, 10-6, RPI No. 72) Friday and Georgetown (5-22, 2-14, RPI No. 240) Sunday.

ESPN analyst Charlie Creme listed CU as a nine seed Tuesday. Creighton checked in at No. 43 in the RPI Thursday. Only 16 teams in the country have more RPI top-100 wins than the Jays (nine). But they’ve also accumulated 10 losses on the year. So Creighton needs wins.

Creighton, in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Big East standings, also can work its way out of the play-in games in the next week’s conference tournament. The top six seeds earn opening-round byes.

CU will first match up against the Wildcats at 6 p.m. Friday at Sokol Arena on FS1. The regular-season finale against Georgetown will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

1 of 12

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started