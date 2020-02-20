Coach Jim Flanery indicated that last week’s home loss to St. John’s, when the Jays just weren’t able to get over the hump in the fourth quarter, had a heartbreaking effect on the team.
So he was pleased with the way the Jays bounced back two days later with Sunday's 78-66 victory over Seton Hall.
And now he hopes they can carry the momentum into the weekend.
“I’m excited to go on the road and hopefully build on this,” Flanery said Sunday.
Creighton plays at Butler (17-8, 9-5) and at Xavier (2-23, 1-13) — it’s the final road trip of the regular season. CU plays two home games next weekend.
The Jays (16-9, 8-6) are tied for fifth in the Big East standings with four games remaining. They still have a shot at an NCAA tournament at-large berth — thanks to their 36th-toughest strength of schedule, a No. 40 RPI ranking and a handful of quality wins (they’re 9-9 against the RPI top 100). But Creighton can’t afford many more slip-ups.
That’s why Sunday was so important. After falling 77-70 to St. John’s, Creighton matched a season-high with 16 made 3-pointers in a 78-66 victory over the Pirates.
“I know we were all hurting the other night,” Flanery said Sunday. “When you play two at home (in one weekend), you can’t lose them both.”
