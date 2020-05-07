Creighton’s quartet of freshmen set to join the program next year was ranked No. 27 nationally, according to PrepVolleyball.com’s 2020 recruiting class ratings.

The Jays signed two Nebraska high school standouts, setter Katie Maser of Grand Island Central Catholic and hitter/libero Megan Skovsende from Omaha Skutt. Defensive specialist Ellie Bolton (Lenexa, Kansas) and middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt (Cedarburg, Wisconsin) are also part of the class — they’re both top-100 recruits, according to PrepVolleyball.

It’s the fourth time in the last six years that CU’s brought in a class ranked in PrepVolleyball’s top 30. The Jays had the 10th-best class in 2018 and the 11th-best in 2015.

Creighton finished No. 16 in the final top 25 coaches poll last season after winning a sixth consecutive Big East regular-season title and reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament.

But CU has to replace three all-league performers from that squad — right-side hitter Megan Ballenger, setter Madelyn Cole and libero Brittany Witt. The Jays did add senior transfer Mahina Pua’a, a setter from Arizona. They also return two all-conference outside hitters in Keeley Davis and Jaela Zimmerman.

Reagan Karlin, an outside hitter from Kansas, was previously committed to Creighton. It was announced in April that she’s signed with Garden City Community College in her hometown.

