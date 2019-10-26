PROVIDENCE, R.I. — No. 10 Creighton won its 12th straight match as it rolled past Providence 25-14, 25-21, 25-15 Saturday night.
Creighton, which had also swept the Friars on Friday, got 13 kills from Jaela Zimmerman and nine from Erica Kostelac. Zimmerman had a double-double as she also had a team-best 12 digs.
Madelyn Cole finished with 30 assists Creighton hit .223 as a team.
Creighton held Providence to a .000 hitting percentage.
Creighton (17-3) returns home to face St. John's at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Creighton (17-3, 10-0)...........25 25 25
At Providence (5-18, 0-10)....14 21 15
CU (kills-aces-blocks): Zimmerman 13-1-1, Kostelac 9-0-1, Davis 6-0-1, Ballenger 4-1-2, Hickman 4-0-3, Cole 3-0-2, Schmitt 1-0-0, Witt 0-2-0. Totals: 40-4-10.
PC: Root 9-0-1, Alderson, 5-1-3, Rudich 2-0-3, Mullally 2-0-2, Schaible 2-0-7, Barber 1-0-5, Taylor 1-0-0. Totals: 22-1-21.
Set assists: CU 38 (Cole 30, Zimmerman 3, Witt 3, Davis 1, Van Eekeren 1), PC 21 (Barber 18, Alderson 1, Mullally 1, Taylor 1).
CREIGHTON 3, PROVIDENCE 0
Creighton (17-3, 10-0) 25 25 25
at Providence (5-18, 0-10) 14 21 15
CU (kills-aces-blocks): Zimmerman 13-1-1, Kostelac 9-0-1, Davis 6-0-1, Ballenger 4-1-2, Hickman 4-0-3, Cole 3-0-2, Schmitt 1-0-0, Witt 0-2-0. Totals: 40-4-10.
PC: Root 9-0-1, Alderson, 5-1-3, Rudich 2-0-3, Mullally 2-0-2, Schaible 2-0-7, Barber 1-0-5, Taylor 1-0-0. Totals: 22-1-21.
Set assists: CU 38 (Cole 30, Zimmerman 3, Witt 3, Davis 1, Van Eekeren 1), PC 21 (Barber 18, Alderson 1, Mullally 1, Taylor 1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.