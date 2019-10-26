PROVIDENCE, R.I. — No. 10 Creighton won its 12th straight match as it rolled past Providence 25-14, 25-21, 25-15 Saturday night.

Creighton, which had also swept the Friars on Friday, got 13 kills from Jaela Zimmerman and nine from Erica Kostelac. Zimmerman had a double-double as she also had a team-best 12 digs.

Madelyn Cole finished with 30 assists Creighton hit .223 as a team.

Creighton held Providence to a .000 hitting percentage.

Creighton (17-3) returns home to face St. John's at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Creighton (17-3, 10-0)...........25   25 ​  25

At Providence (5-18, 0-10)....14   21   15

CU (kills-aces-blocks): Zimmerman 13-1-1, Kostelac 9-0-1, Davis 6-0-1, Ballenger 4-1-2, Hickman 4-0-3, Cole 3-0-2, Schmitt 1-0-0, Witt 0-2-0. Totals: 40-4-10.

PC: Root 9-0-1, Alderson, 5-1-3, Rudich 2-0-3, Mullally 2-0-2, Schaible 2-0-7, Barber 1-0-5, Taylor 1-0-0. Totals: 22-1-21.

Set assists: CU 38 (Cole 30, Zimmerman 3, Witt 3, Davis 1, Van Eekeren 1), PC 21 (Barber 18, Alderson 1, Mullally 1, Taylor 1).

