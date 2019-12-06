MINNEAPOLIS — Freshman Keeley Davis delivered 15 kills to lead No. 15 Creighton to a sweep of Iowa State in Friday afternoon's opening round of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

Davis hit .448 as the Bluejays rolled to a 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 win over the Cyclones.

Jaela Zimmerman added 10 kills and Annika Welty had nine as the Jays hit .467 in the second set and .433 in the third.

Josie Herbst and Michal Schuler led Iowa State with nine kills apiece.

Creighton (25-5) advances to the second round to play the No. 7 seed Minnesota-Fairfield winner at 7 p.m. Saturday.

