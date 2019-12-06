MINNEAPOLIS — Freshman Keeley Davis delivered 15 kills to lead No. 15 Creighton to a sweep of Iowa State in Friday afternoon's opening round of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
Davis hit .448 as the Bluejays rolled to a 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 win over the Cyclones.
Jaela Zimmerman added 10 kills and Annika Welty had nine as the Jays hit .467 in the second set and .433 in the third.
Josie Herbst and Michal Schuler led Iowa State with nine kills apiece.
Creighton (25-5) advances to the second round to play the No. 7 seed Minnesota-Fairfield winner at 7 p.m. Saturday.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Position: Middle blocker/Right side hitter
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Position: Middle blocker/Right side hitter
Hometown: Lawrence, Kansas
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Greenville, Wisconsin
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Bennington, Nebraska
Hometown: Waunakee, Wisconsin
Hometown: Bettendorf, Iowa
Hometown: Naperville, Illinois
Position: Middle blocker/Right side hitter
Hometown: Parkville, Missouri
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
