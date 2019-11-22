Jaela Zimmerman led the Jays with a career-high 18 kills and Keeley Davis added 12, and the Bluejays outblocked the Golden Eagles 15-5.
Naomi Hickman had 10 stuffs, bringing her season total against Marquette to 21 after a career-high 11 in a five-set win over the Golden Eagles in October.
Sophomore Annika Welty, playing in just her third match of the season after rehabbing from an injury, had a career-best eight kills to go along with six blocks.
After committing eight errors in Game 1, the Jays had just 12 in the final three sets to help complete the comeback.
Cole, who tallied five kills, five blocks and 48 assists, said nerves may have played a role early.
“I just think we weren’t being as physical as we can be, and we kind of focused on that,” she said.
Megan Ballenger, who registered seven kills and five blocks, said cleaning up the mistakes after the first set helped the Jays gain momentum the rest of the way.
“I think errors kind of toppled on top of each other in that first set, and in the next sets, I don’t think you saw that as much,” she said. “It was like we’d sideout first ball or second ball at least, and we kind of went on runs.”
Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth called the win a total team effort. The Jays bounced back after getting “punched” in the first set, she said, and then took control in the final three.
She singled out Cole for praise.
“One of the things Cole’s done so well this year is just distributing to all of her hitters, and you saw that tonight that she trusts all of them and herself finally. That’s what makes this team pretty special,” Booth said.
Golden Eagles coach Ryan Theis said he wasn’t sure why his team has had such a hard time overcoming Creighton, which has given Marquette two of its four losses this year.
The Golden Eagles own road wins over then-No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 9 BYU and had won 10 straight matches since their last loss to the Bluejays.
“I think often times (the Jays) are giving us their best game,” Theis said, “and I don’t know if we’re necessarily reciprocating that.”
Marquette (25-4, 15-2)............25 17 19 17
At Creighton (23-4, 16-1).........22 25 25 25
MU (kills-aces-blocks): Hannah Vanden Berg 11-0-2, Lauren Speckman 0-1-0, Hope Werch 12-1-1, Allie Barber 13-0-1, Gwyn Jones 5-0-1, Sarah Rose 0-2-0, Martha Konovodoff 0-2-0, Claire Nuessmeier 0-0-2, Ellie Koontz 2-0-1.
From left: Creighton's Makenna Krause, Kiana Schmitt, Emily Bressman, Naomi Hickman, (with arms raised) and Grace Nelson celebrate a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Annika Welty spikes the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans and players react as Creighton's Brittany Witt dives under a table on a ball hit Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019. Marquette won the set on play.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marquette's Allie Barber hits the ball at Creighton's Madelyn Cole, left, and Megan Ballenger at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Megan Ballenger spikes the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Madelyn Cole sets the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the second set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton's Makenna Krause, Kiana Schmitt, Emily Bressman, Naomi Hickman, (with arms raised) and Grace Nelson celebrate a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman celebrates a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman gets ready to serve the bakk against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Makenna Krause celebrates an ace serve in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, left, and Volunteer Assistant Coach Noel Carpio talk during a timeout against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman hits ball towards Marquette's Ellie Koontz at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Megan Ballenger hits the ball towards Marquette's Gwyn Jones at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Megan Ballenger hits the ball between Marquette's Gwyn Jones, left, and Ellie Koontz at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Annika Welty bumps the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Naomi Hickman, right, blocks the ball as Annika Welty, left, watches against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Brittany Witt, left, watches as Jaela Zimmerman bumps the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton had a 19-12 lead over Marquette in the fourth set at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Annika Welty spikes the ball off of the hand of Marquette's Hope Werch at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
