Creighton's Keeley Davis is participating in the U.S. women's national team open tryouts this weekend in Colorado Springs.
Davis — the Big East freshman of the year and a first-team all-conference selection this past season after averaging 3.35 kills, 1.37 digs and 0.31 aces per set — will be looking to train with Team USA for the second straight summer after spending time last year with the U.S. women's collegiate national team.
There are 213 players from 93 colleges/universities that are expected to participate. National team coach Karch Kiraly and his staff will direct the tryout process, and selections for the U.S. collegiate national teams will be made by the end of March.
Other Bluejays have played internationally with Team USA recently, including Brittany Witt, Jaali Winters and Taryn Kloth.
Creighton graduate manager/technical coordinator Brian Hurler will also be with the national team as a technician.
Tryout sessions — except for Sunday — will be streamed live at www.teamusa.org/usa-volleyball/video. USA Volleyball will use #USAVtryout as the event hashtag for photos, notes, quotes and stories posted to its social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat under the handle @usavolleyball.
