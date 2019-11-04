Creighton, which extended its winning streak to 14 matches with a 2-0 weekend, remained at No. 9 in Monday’s release of the coaches poll.

The Jays (19-3, 12-0) entered the poll’s top 10 three weeks ago. They spent 12 consecutive weeks in the top 10 last year.

CU looked dominant in sweeps over St. John’s and Seton Hall this past weekend. It held opponents to 12 points or fewer in four of those six sets. Creighton has now won 35 consecutive matches against Big East foes.

The Jays learned Sunday that the NCAA selection committee ranked them No. 10 in its early projection of the tournament’s top seeds. The actual selection process will take place next month. CU ranked No. 19 in Monday’s updated RPI.

Creighton returns to action this weekend when it travels to Villanova on Friday and Georgetown on Saturday. CU's only remaining regular-season game against a ranked opponent will take place Nov. 22 when it hosts No. 10 Marquette.

Texas remained at No. 1 in this week’s poll. Nebraska beat Penn State on Saturday, so those two teams swapped spots — the Huskers went to No. 7 and the Nittany Lions dropped to No. 8. The rest of the top 10 remained unchanged.

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

