Creighton volleyball's second round matchup with No. 7 seed Minnesota will now be televised.
The Jays will face off with the Gophers on BTN, and the match will now start at 8 p.m.
In the first round, Creighton swept Iowa State, while Minnesota swept Fairfield.
