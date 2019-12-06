Creighton volleyball's second round matchup with No. 7 seed Minnesota will now be televised.

The Jays will face off with the Gophers on BTN, and the match will now start at 8 p.m.

In the first round, Creighton swept Iowa State, while Minnesota swept Fairfield.

