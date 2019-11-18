Creighton jumped two spots in this week’s coaches Top 25 poll, rising to No. 12 after it picked up two wins over the weekend.
The Jays (22-4, 15-1) defeated Xavier on Saturday and beat Butler on Sunday. They’ve now been ranked for 51 consecutive weeks.
It was just eight days ago that CU dropped out of the top 10. The Jays rose as high as No. 9 before losing at Villanova on Nov. 8.
But Creighton could earn a ratings bump with a strong showing this weekend.
CU will host No. 9 Marquette (25-3, 15-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at D.J. Sokol Arena. Both teams are tied for first in the Big East standings. The Jays won the first meeting back in September.
Creighton will finish out the regular season by hosting DePaul (13-15, 5-11) at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Texas remained at No. 1 in this week’s Top 25, followed by Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford and Wisconsin. Nebraska slotted in at No. 6.
