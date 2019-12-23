Creighton volleyball finished the year ranked No. 16 in the coaches poll released Monday, making it five consecutive seasons the Bluejays have landed in the top 25 of the year-end rankings.

CU is one of 10 schools that can claim that honor. The Bluejays have also finished in the top 16 in each of the last four seasons.

Creighton has the nation's 10th-longest streak of being ranked with 54 consecutive weeks in the top 25. 

Creighton was also the highest-ranked Big East team, ahead of No. 20 Marquette. No other conference rival received votes in the final poll.

National champion Stanford finished the year at No. 1, with Wisconsin, Baylor, Minnesota and Nebraska closing out the top five.

Click here to see the complete rankings.

