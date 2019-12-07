Creighton volleyball fell to the No. 7 national seed Minnesota 25-13, 19-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-10 in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Creighton fell behind early in the first set, but rallied win the next two.
In the fourth set, the Jays reached set and match point, but the Gophers went on a 4-0 run to take it.
Minnesota took the final set on a 4-1 run.
Brittany Witt led the Jays defense with 26 digs. With this performance she set CU's all-time record in digs.
Keeley Davis paced Creighton's offense with 18 kills, and Jaela Zimmerman finished with 17.
The Jays finish their season 25-6.
