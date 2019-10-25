PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Erica Kostelac had 14 kills Friday to lead No. 10 Creighton to a 25-23, 27-25, 25-22 sweep of Providence in the opener of their two-game weekend series.

Jaela Zimmerman added nine kills, and Madelyn Cole had 42 assists for the Bluejays (16-3, 9-0), who won their 11th straight match overall and their 28th consecutive regular-season Big East contest.

Creighton took control of the match in the second set after trailing 25-24. Kostelac had two kills during a 3-0 Bluejay run to close the set.

Creighton never trailed in the final set as Kostelac recorded six kills, including one to end the match.

Brittany Witt added 17 digs for Creighton.

The Bluejays claimed the first set despite Providence whittling away at a 21-14 deficit.

A Providence service error put the Bluejays ahead 24-20. But the Friars (5-17, 0-9) scored three more points to cut the lead to one before losing on another service error.

Creighton will face Providence again at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Jays are now 11-0 all time against the Friars.

Creighton (16-3, 9-0)..............23 25 22

At Providence (5-17, 0-9).......25 27 25

CU: Davis 6-1-1, Zimmerman 9-2-2, Cole 2-1-0, Ballenger 8-0-4, Hickman 7-0-1, Kostelac 14-0-3. Totals 46-4-11.

P: Rudich 2-0-6, Root 11-0-2, Barber 5-0-2, Mullally 13-0-5, Taylor 0-1-0, Schaible 3-1-4, Fink 4-0-0. Totals 38-2-19.

Set assists: CU 44 (Cole 42, Witt 1, Nelson 1), P 36 (Barber 24, Mullally 7, Taylor 3, McLellan 1, Schaible 1).

