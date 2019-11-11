Creighton, which had its 31-match winning streak in Big East regular-season matches snapped this weekend, dropped five spots to No. 14 in Monday's release of the coaches poll.

The Jays (20-4, 13-1) lost in three sets at Villanova, before sweeping Georgetown. The loss to the Wildcats was CU's first in Big East play since November 2017 and snapped a 14-game winning streak overall.

This week marks the 50th consecutive week Creighton has been ranked, the nation's 10th-longest active streak.

Creighton returns to action this weekend when it travels to Xavier on Friday and Butler on Sunday.

Texas remained at No. 1 in this week's poll. Nebraska moved up to No. 6 after sweeping Northwestern and Iowa.

