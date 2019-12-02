Creighton volleyball dropped five spots to No. 15 in the final coaches Top 25 poll of the regular season released Monday.

The Bluejays (24-5) were swept by St. John’s in the first round of the Big East tournament Friday, ending their run of five straight tournament titles. The Red Storm went on to win the tournament.

The Jays will open the NCAA tournament against Iowa State at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis. ​

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

