The Jays definitely have room for improvement as they approach their stretch run. But now's not the time to get overworked in practice.

That is the delicate balance coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth and her staff have to walk at this point every year.

They’ll challenge their players during the week — but within reason. They’ll trim the length of practices, and do their best to be efficient.

Because the Big East regular season ends next week. Creighton (20-4, 13-1) has already earned a spot in the conference tournament, which starts Nov. 29. It’s in position make an eighth-straight NCAA tournament.

“I think controlling what we do reps-wise is important,” Booth said. “As coaches, we want the players to understand that everything has a purpose behind it.”

Booth credited CU’s two opponents last week — particularly Villanova, which swept Creighton and snapped its 35-match winning streak against league opponents. CU rebounded to beat Georgetown in three sets.

But it could have been cleaner, Booth said. The Jays had 22 attack errors against the Wildcats. They committed 17 service errors in two matches. So they hope to take a step forward this weekend.

Creighton will play at Xavier (10-14, 7-7) Saturday and at Butler (11-15, 8-6) Sunday. Both matches start at noon.

