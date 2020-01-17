Creighton has tapped into the transfer market to add depth at setter.
Mahina Pua’a, a former Iowa Western setter who last year played at Arizona, has decided to transfer to CU. She’ll be eligible immediately to play her final collegiate season in 2020.
“We're excited to have Mahina join the program," Creighton coach Kirsten Berthal Booth said in a statement.
The Jays have to replace setter Madelyn Cole, who twice earned All-Big East recognition in her two years at CU. Setter Megan Sharkey also completed her Bluejay career last season.
Creighton does return sophomore setter Ally Van Eekeren, who played in 21 matches during her rookie campaign. But Van Eekeren was the only returning setter on CU's 2020 roster until Friday’s addition.
Pua’a (pronounced POO-ah-ah) is originally from Honolulu, Hawaii. The 5-foot-7 setter played in 15 matches with Arizona last year, serving as a reserve behind senior Julia Patterson, who’s sixth all-time in assists at Arizona.
Pua’a was a first-team NJCAA All-American at Iowa Western. She led all junior college players in assists as a freshman (11.17) and sophomore (11.41). While with the Reivers, she played for ex-Creighton standout Alicia (Runge) Williams.
“Alicia has said what a fantastic player and leader she is, as well as what a great setter she is,” Booth said. “I think she'll be a great addition even though we'll only get her for a year.”
Creighton’s 2019 season ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament last month. The Jays won their sixth-consecutive regular-season Big East championship. They finished the year ranked No. 16.
Creighton Volleyball adds Arizona transfer Mahina Pua'a.— Creighton Volleyball (@CreightonVB) January 17, 2020
MORE: https://t.co/4qWg2oeEet pic.twitter.com/OsinKhPVln
