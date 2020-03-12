Big East cancels the men's basketball conference tournament

A few basketball fans watch as Creighton takes on St. John's. The Big East conference tournament was canceled at halftime.

NEW YORK — Referee James Breeding shrugged his shoulders, blew his whistle and aimed a thumbs-up gesture toward the St. John’s bench. 

Word had already filtered throughout the nearly empty arena Thursday that conference tournaments across the country were being canceled at that moment due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Creighton coach Greg McDermott was standing on the bench when he saw his son Nick mouthing the news his way. Big Ten, ACC, SEC … all canceled. 

Four hours after the Bluejays tipped off at Madison Square Garden, the men's and women's NCAA tournaments were canceled. The Big East opener, canceled at halftime with Creighton trailing St. John's 38-35, will be the final game of this college basketball season.

Said McDermott of Thursday's final before the NCAA announced the widespread cancellation: “I was a little surprised we started the game.” 

The Big East league athletic directors and presidents made their decision on a conference call as two of its member teams were racing up and down the floor before a few hundred fans, cheerleaders, band members and media personnel.

Right around tipoff is when Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said she heard that New York City officials were, for the first time, planning to announce a mandate on mass gatherings to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The Big East leadership convened right after that.

“You all can second-guess our decision to play that first half — that’s your prerogative,” Ackerman said. “I can assure you we were doing the best we could with the information we had.”

Ackerman said league officials, as part of a previously scheduled meeting, conducted a video conference call with “senior executives from the NCAA” about two hours before tipoff. There was no indication then that conferences across college basketball had planned to cancel their tournaments.

Of course, just a few hours later, even more drastic measures were announced.

After the nearly every NCAA conference released a statement baring all athletic-related activities, including practices and recruiting, the NCAA's announcement came. It followed MLB announcing a delay to its opening day. The NHL suspending its play.

“We’re living in unprecedented times,” McDermott said to reporters about 90 minutes after CU’s game had been canceled. “So you’re going to have some crazy things happen. Today was one of them.”

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it would close March Madness to the general public. No fans at either the men’s or women’s tournament. A few hours later Wednesday night, the NBA suspended play.

McDermott said he told the players Wednesday night that they’d be participating in a historic event. That's how he tried to sell it. Try to make the most of it, he said.

Yet as CU’s team strutted around the court an hour before tipoff, warming up with stretches and jump shots, there seemed to be a sense of uncertainty. The only sounds in the 20,000-seat arena were that of the balls bouncing on the court, clanging off the rim or ripping through the net. Redshirt freshman Jett Canfield sensed the lull and started yelling.

“Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!” Canfield shouted. “We make our own energy today.”

But enthusiasm wasn’t going to mask the enormity of the scene.

Minute by minute, leagues across the country were cancelling their tournaments. And literally as the Creighton-St. John’s game started, Ackerman said she and league brass were meeting to decide the fate of their event.

It didn’t take long to form a consensus, she said. But instead of immediately asking arena security to abruptly pull players off the floor, Ackerman said the “least disruptive gesture” for the teams would be to let them finish the half.

They did. St. John's took a 38-35 lead into the locker room. But that was it.

"I've got to tell you, it breaks my heart," Ackerman said. "This is the greatest college basketball tournament ever. But we respect the decision of authorities. We're very mindful of what's happening nationally. We do not want to be imprudent as it relates to the safety of our participants and our fans."

