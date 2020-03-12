NEW YORK — Referee James Breeding shrugged his shoulders, blew his whistle and aimed a thumbs-up gesture toward the St. John’s bench.
Word had already filtered throughout the nearly empty arena Thursday that conference tournaments across the country were being canceled at that moment due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Creighton coach Greg McDermott was standing on the bench when he saw his son Nick mouthing the news his way. Big Ten, ACC, SEC … all canceled.
Four hours after the Bluejays tipped off at Madison Square Garden, the men's and women's NCAA tournaments were canceled. The Big East opener, canceled at halftime with Creighton trailing St. John's 38-35, will be the final game of this college basketball season.
Said McDermott of Thursday's final before the NCAA announced the widespread cancellation: “I was a little surprised we started the game.”
The Big East league athletic directors and presidents made their decision on a conference call as two of its member teams were racing up and down the floor before a few hundred fans, cheerleaders, band members and media personnel.
Right around tipoff is when Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said she heard that New York City officials were, for the first time, planning to announce a mandate on mass gatherings to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The Big East leadership convened right after that.
“You all can second-guess our decision to play that first half — that’s your prerogative,” Ackerman said. “I can assure you we were doing the best we could with the information we had.”
Ackerman said league officials, as part of a previously scheduled meeting, conducted a video conference call with “senior executives from the NCAA” about two hours before tipoff. There was no indication then that conferences across college basketball had planned to cancel their tournaments.
Of course, just a few hours later, even more drastic measures were announced.
After the nearly every NCAA conference released a statement baring all athletic-related activities, including practices and recruiting, the NCAA's announcement came. It followed MLB announcing a delay to its opening day. The NHL suspending its play.
“We’re living in unprecedented times,” McDermott said to reporters about 90 minutes after CU’s game had been canceled. “So you’re going to have some crazy things happen. Today was one of them.”
The NCAA announced Wednesday that it would close March Madness to the general public. No fans at either the men’s or women’s tournament. A few hours later Wednesday night, the NBA suspended play.
McDermott said he told the players Wednesday night that they’d be participating in a historic event. That's how he tried to sell it. Try to make the most of it, he said.
Yet as CU’s team strutted around the court an hour before tipoff, warming up with stretches and jump shots, there seemed to be a sense of uncertainty. The only sounds in the 20,000-seat arena were that of the balls bouncing on the court, clanging off the rim or ripping through the net. Redshirt freshman Jett Canfield sensed the lull and started yelling.
“Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!” Canfield shouted. “We make our own energy today.”
But enthusiasm wasn’t going to mask the enormity of the scene.
Minute by minute, leagues across the country were cancelling their tournaments. And literally as the Creighton-St. John’s game started, Ackerman said she and league brass were meeting to decide the fate of their event.
It didn’t take long to form a consensus, she said. But instead of immediately asking arena security to abruptly pull players off the floor, Ackerman said the “least disruptive gesture” for the teams would be to let them finish the half.
They did. St. John's took a 38-35 lead into the locker room. But that was it.
"I've got to tell you, it breaks my heart," Ackerman said. "This is the greatest college basketball tournament ever. But we respect the decision of authorities. We're very mindful of what's happening nationally. We do not want to be imprudent as it relates to the safety of our participants and our fans."
1 of 62
2016: Creighton players from left Toby Hegner, Tyler Clement and Kobe Paras react to a play in the first half. The Jays would lose to Rhode Island 84-72 in the first round.
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
2012: The referee keeps a close eye on Alabama's Andrew Steele as he plays tight defense against Creighton's Doug McDermott.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Nevada's Kyle Shiloh, right, pokes the eye of Creighton's Nate Funk while both track a loose ball in the air during the Jays' 77-71 overtime loss.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver shoots against Nevada's Denis Ikovlev.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2007: Creighton's Dane Watts throws his elbows as he protects the ball from Nevada's Dennis Ikovlev (from left), Nick Fazekas and Marcelus Kemp.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Nick Porter reacts to the Bluejays' loss to Nevada.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver reacts to a foul called on him during the Jays' 63-61 loss to West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Johnny Mathies, center, jumps for two but is swatted by West Virginia's Johannes Herber, right.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton fans cheer during a timeout after the Bluejays took a 10-0 lead to open the game against West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches from the sidelines as the Bluejays and West Virginia duke it out.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver loses the ball after stealing it under the Central Michigan basket. The Jays would go on to lose 79-73.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: CMU's J.R. Wallace, left, and Tony Bowne, on floor, chase a loose ball with CU's Kyle Korver, No. 25, and Tyler McKinney, No. 24.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches Central Michigan take the lead in the second half.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver, left, tries to get by Illinois' Cory Bradford in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Jays would fall 72-60.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Larry House has layup is blocked by Illinois' Robert Archibald.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Illinois coach Bill Self yells during his squad's game against Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: CU's Terrell Taylor kicks Cory Bradford's pass.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Terrell Taylor puts up the game-winning shot in double overtime to beat Florida 83-82 in a first-round game of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Brody Deren, left, shoots over Florida's Udonis Haslem.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Florida's Justin Hamilton, left, ties up Creighton's Joe Dabbert in the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver celebrates after CU goes into overtime against Florida.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2001: Iowa's Jason Smith and Creighton's Kyle Korver scramble for a loose ball during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 69-56 win over the Jays.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton's Livan Pyfrom throws down the dunk over Iowa's Dean Oliver and Duez Henderson.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton seniors Ben Walker, left, and Ryan Sears leave the court after losing to Iowa.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ben Walker, right, drives against Auburn's Scott Pohlman in the first round. The Jays would go on to fall 72-69.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ryan Sears, left, and Justin Haynes, right, trap Auburn's Scott Pohlman.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton coach Dana Altman tries to get the Bluejays into position to press after they come with three-points of tying the game in the last minutes.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton seniors Donnie Johnson, left, and Matt West, right, watch the seconds tick away on their final game of their careers at Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Creighton's Corie Brandon, right, leans around Maryland's Danny Miller, left. The Terrapins would win 75-63.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton coach Dana Altman signals jump ball to the officials after his players tied up Maryland.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Rodney Buford drives against Maryland's Laron Profit.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Maryland's Terrell Stokes , left, and Steve Francis, right, right, box in Creighton's Ben Walker.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ben Walker, on ground, reaches for a loose ball between Louisville defenders Cameron Murray, left, and Marques Maybin, right, during the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ryan Sears reaches out to attempt to knock the ball away from Louisville's Marques Maybin.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Doug Swenson, left, and Ryan Sears , No. 5, pressure Louisville's Tony Williams.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.