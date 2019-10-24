Sophomore Jacob Epperson left Creighton’s practice facility on a stretcher Thursday after an injury to his right leg.
It’s thought to be a serious injury, but a specific diagnosis wasn’t immediately known Thursday evening. A statement released by coach Greg McDermott indicated that Epperson would return — no timetable was provided, though.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jacob at a time like this,” McDermott said in a statement. “He’s worked so hard to get ready for this season, and to see him suffer another setback is heartbreaking.
“I’ve been with him at the hospital and Jacob’s spirits are high. He remains committed to getting back on the floor after making a full recovery.”
Epperson played in nine games last year before his campaign was cut short by knee and back injuries. He underwent surgery in the offseason, and spent the past several months working to get back to full strength.
The plan for Epperson this preseason was to reintegrate him slowly — adjusting his practice load based on his body’s response to the previous day. In regard to his recovery, Epperson told The World-Herald earlier this month that he could finally see the “light at the end of the tunnel.”
But Thursday’s injury is another setback for the 7-foot Australian. The former top-100 recruit had minor knee surgery during December of his true freshman year. He bounced back and burned his redshirt in January of the 2017-18 season, averaging 6.3 points per game on 69.4% shooting to help the Bluejays earn an NCAA tournament berth.
Last year, he played in Creighton’s first nine games — averaging 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds — before deciding to have surgery. He got a medical redshirt and has been rehabbing ever since.
“I’ve got a great group of teammates who are helping me — they bring me back up,” he said earlier this month. “The coaching staff, too. Going through it, it’s a pain in the butt. But it’s part of the sport.”
Epperson was expected to play a critical role this year.
Big men Martin Krampelj and Samson Froling decided to turn pro this past offseason.
CU added graduate transfer Kelvin Jones, a 6-foot-11 center from Idaho State who joined the program in July. But sophomore Christian Bishop is the only other scholarship player on the Jays’ roster taller than 6-foot-6.
Even with Epperson in the mix, CU’s frontcourt had depth concerns.
The Big East coaches picked the Jays to finish seventh in the league’s preseason poll — though the conference is expected to be much improved.
The Jays return four starters: senior Davion Mintz, junior Ty-Shon Alexander, junior Mitch Ballock and sophomore Marcus Zegarowski. Their regular season will begin Nov. 5, but they’ll first host a Nov. 1 exhibition game against McKendree at the CHI Health Center.
