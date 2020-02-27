Creighton sophomore Dylan Tebrake has been the Jays' ace. Can he keep dealing against UNLV?

Creighton’s only been in action for two weekends, but it may have found a new ace.
Sophomore right-hander Dylan Tebrake, who started on opening day for CU, is 2-0 in his two Friday outings this year. He’s yet to allow a run. He’s struck out 13 batters and surrendered just three hits during 12 innings.
Tebrake, who’s from Cold Spring, Minn., will next have to face off against a UNLV offense that’s eclipsed the eight-run mark in three different games this year. And there will be more challenges ahead.
But this is the role he prepared for during the winter months.
“I learned a lot from the seniors last year — they’ve been huge, just teaching me about the game, how I can progress and what I was doing wrong and how I can attack that and get better,” Tebrake said at the start of the season. “Last year, I was just throwing too tentative. You’ve got to trust your stuff and trust the work that you put in all offseason.”
Tebrake and the Jays (3-3) will begin their three-game series against the Rebels (1-7) at 8 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas. The two teams are set to play at 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
On offense, CU’s been led so far by junior catcher David Vilches (.375 average, six RBIs) and senior shortstop Parker Upton (.517 on-base percentage, six runs and five RBIs).
