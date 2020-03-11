MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Creighton split a pair of games with Niagara on Wednesday, winning the opener 8-1 before losing 13-8.

Kiele Miller and Haley Gatica combined on a three-hitter in the opener as Kiara Mills, Kailey Wilson and Mileah McKelvy homered for the Jays.

Mills scored three runs, while Wilson and McKelvy each drove in two.

In the second game, Niagara scored five times in the first two innings and never trailed. Mills, Wilson and Mikaela Pechar homered in the seventh inning for CU, but that wasn't enough to overcome an 11-run deficit.

Creighton will play Indiana and Central Michigan on Thursday in Florida.​

