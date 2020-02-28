CARBONDALE, Ill. — Creighton scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 14-1 win over Purdue Fort Wayne during the first day of the Coach B Classic.

Creighton scored seven runs with two outs in the inning as Ryann Glenn, Mileah McKelvy and Mikaela Pechar each had two-run hits.

McKelvy and Pechar finished with three RBIs each and Cayla Nielsen scored three runs.

Mikayla Santa Cruz threw a one-hitter to earn the win. Fort Wayne’s lone hit came with two outs in the fourth.

Creighton, winners of five of its last six, will play Southern Illinois and Murray State on Saturday afternoon.

Creighton (8-5)..........(10)04  00—14  13  2

Purdue FW (1-11)...........000  10—  1    1  3

W: Santa Cruz, 4-2. L: Segree, 0-3. 2B: CU, McKelvy, Pechar. PFW, Everson.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106