Creighton senior Ashley Cantu had 12 hits last week, which helped her finish as the Big East player of the week Monday.
Cantu hit .600 while helping the Bluejays go 3-2 at the H-E-B Classic in San Antonio.
She went 5 for 5 during Creighton’s 24-1 win over Toledo on Saturday, hitting two doubles with four RBIs and two runs scored. The five hits are a program-best for a game lasting seven innings of less and Cantu matched her career highs for RBIs and doubles.
