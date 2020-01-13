The Creighton softball team was picked to finish fourth in the Big East this season in the preseason coaches poll released Monday.
Defending Big East tournament champion DePaul earned the top spot in the poll and received six first-place votes. Villanova was picked second with two first-place votes and St. John’s was third.
The Bluejays went 20-24 overall last season and 8-13 in the Big East for a sixth-place finish.
Big East preseason poll
1. DePaul (6 first-place votes), 48 points. 2. Villanova (2), 43. 3. St. John’s, 34. 4. Creighton, 30. 5. Seton Hall, 25. 6. Providence, 22. 7. Butler, 14. 8. Georgetown, 8.
