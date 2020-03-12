MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Creighton softball split a doubleheader Thursday, losing 10-1 to Indiana before defeating Central Michigan 2-1.

The Bluejays (13-12) defeated Central Michigan by scoring runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Kaitlynn Hunt scored the go-ahead run on an error.

Ashley Cantu had three of Creighton’s four hits in the win, while Mikayla Santa Cruz threw a four-hitter.

In the opener, Indiana pulled away with three three-run innings. Mikaela Pechar led Creighton’s offense with two hits.

Indiana (11-9)......013  033—10  11  0

Creighton..............000  010—  1    3  1

W: Goodin, 9-7. L: Miller, 5-7. 2B: I, Lambert, Davis, Norton. HR: I, Lambert.

Creighton (13-12)...............000  011  0—2  4  1

Central Michigan (5-13)......100  000  0—1  4  2

W: Santa Cruz, 7-4. L: Britton, 0-1. 2B: CM, Dean, Knapp.

