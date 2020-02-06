It’s a little difficult to completely close the book on the previous season when the new one hasn’t started, which is why Creighton’s softball team can’t wait for Friday.

This is especially true for the Jays’ most experienced pitcher.

When junior Kiele Miller wasn’t sidelined because of a broken rib in 2019, she was somehow trying to sling softballs despite the discomfort. In her second-to-last game, she took a line drive off her face — she did use a video clip of the painful experience to craft a humorous tweet that went viral — but she won’t step into the circle without a mouthguard anymore. And throughout the campaign, while she struggled to find her all-league form, she had to watch her teammates stumble as well.

The Bluejays, who finished second in the Big East in 2018, were picked to win the conference last year. They lost nine straight league games during one dismal stretch. They finished sixth.

So, yeah, about last season?

Miller and the rest of CU’s players are ready to move on.

“(Last year), it was devastating, it was heartbreaking,” she said. “But we’re working so hard. And everybody’s mentality — we’re a sisterhood. We are so hungry to go out and win that I don’t think anything is going to hold us back.”

Their first chance to start the next chapter takes place on Friday.

The Bluejays, who were picked fourth in the Big East preseason poll, open the season with five games in the H-E-B Classic in San Antonio. The first contest, against Toledo, will begin at 10 a.m.

Miller will lead a pitching staff that’s added depth with freshman Haley Gatica and sophomore Mikayla Santa Cruz, a transfer from Arizona State.

They’ll be boosted by experience in the lineup — seven position players with at least 34 starts return, including table-setter Ashley Cantu (.358 batting average in 2019), power bat Kiara Mills (11 home runs) and run producers Mileah McKelvy (27 RBIs), Sam Alm (22 RBIs) and Mikaela Pechar (20 RBIs).

Creighton’s players just want to set the right tone this weekend.

“Even if we don’t win, (it’s about) trying your hardest and making the adjustments,” Miller said. “Whatever we need to do to feel confident to go into conference play, that’s what these first tournaments are about.”

It’s also an opportunity for players like Miller to showcase their improvement and reset their focus.

They spent all offseason motivated by what they weren’t able to accomplish last year. But now they can find inspiration from the possibilities ahead.

Miller certainly looks like she’s in a good place, according to Pechar.

“She worked her butt off this offseason,” said Pechar, a senior catcher from Millard West. “You can definitely tell that she’s got a fire in her. She came back and she’s ready to throw.”

CU will play tournaments in Texas, Tennessee, Illinois and Florida before beginning Big East play in March.

