Creighton men's soccer team's Jake Ashford was named Big East freshman of the week Monday after scoring his first career goal in Saturday’s win over Butler.
The defenseman scored in the 105th minute of overtime to give the Bluejays a 2-1 win.
The victory secured Creighton a spot in the Big East tournament, which begins Saturday.
