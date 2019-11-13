Ryan Kalkbrenner

Ryan Kalkbrenner is the No. 75 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said the Jays found a big man whose skill set matches exactly what CU looks for at the center position.

It was announced Wednesday that Ryan Kalkbrenner, who committed to Creighton in September, has signed his letter of intent to play for the Jays next year. The 7-footer from St. Louis also considered attending Stanford, Purdue and others.

Kalkbrenner is a four-star prospect who ranks No. 75 on the 247Sports composite rankings. He led the Nike EYBL AAU circuit with 4.3 blocks per game this past summer.

He’ll fill a position of need for the Jays, whose frontcourt next season is expected to include only sophomores Jacob Epperson and Christian Bishop. McDermott indicated that the addition of Kalkbrenner was an important one.

“Ryan fits everything we look for in the center position,” McDermott said in a statement. “He has the mobility to run the floor and put pressure on the rim, yet the skill level to stretch the defense with the 3-point shot. In addition, he will bring elite rim protection to our defensive scheme. His work ethic and positive attitude is a perfect fit for our program.”

Creighton still has two available scholarships for the 2020 class. It will likely pursue a transfer next spring. The Jays have also targeted other high school seniors — including four-star Kerwin Walton, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Minnesota.

