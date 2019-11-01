Creighton senior Younes Boudadi not ready for his soccer career to end

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE A SLOW FALL TO NEAR 25.2 FEET
BY TUESDAY.
&&
Younes Boudadi and eight other players will be recognized as part of CU’s Senior Day celebration.
Boudadi eventually enrolled in a nearby boarding school. He moved in with a host family at age 16. He and his family sacrificed and worked for the exact opportunity he’s enjoyed for the past few years: playing soccer at a school like Creighton (he spent two seasons at Boston College, as well).
“Props to my parents,” Boudadi said. “It gave me the platform to come to the States. I’m really grateful they did that when I was so young. It’s something you don’t take for granted.”
It’s hard not to reminisce in that way around this time of year.
The Jays will play their final regular-season home game against Butler (9-5-1, 3-3-1 Big East) Saturday at Morrison Stadium. Boudadi and eight other players will be recognized as part of CU’s Senior Day celebration.
It’ll be emotional, certainly. But Creighton’s vets will have to do their best to maintain their focus.
The Jays (7-6-1, 3-4-0) are in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Big East. Only six squads can earn a spot in the league tournament. Someone’s going to get left out. And after the Butler game, CU will have to finish the regular season with a road trip at No. 3 Georgetown.
The Jays, who have lost four of their last five matches, have to figure out how to finish strong. Boudadi hopes he and the rest of the experienced players can set the tone.
“It’s up to us older guys to really push,” he said. “But we can go up again and bounce back or we can drop into a negativity hole that ends your season.”
Creighton's Tor Trosten celebrates a goal as Billy Bluejay does a flip during a match on Monday in Omaha.
