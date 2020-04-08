The Jays landed their first addition of the offseason Wednesday when former Duke guard Alex O’Connell announced that he plans to join Creighton’s basketball program.

O’Connell tweeted out the news Wednesday afternoon.

“Thanks to coach (Greg) McDermott and his entire staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” O’Connell wrote in his tweet. “Can’t wait to show what I’m truly capable of.”

The 6-foot-6 guard, a former top 100 recruit from Georgia, was an off-the-bench contributor for Duke during the past three years. He shot 36.1% from 3-point range in his Blue Devil career — but as he alluded to in his Twitter post, it could be interesting to see how diverse O’Connell’s skills actually are, when given an expanded role.

O'Connell averaged 5.2 points per game and 13.3 minutes per outing last season.

He reportedly is not a graduate transfer — so (unless there’s a rule change) he’ll have to sit out a year before playing his final collegiate season.

But the Jays could return all five starters from last season’s squad, which won a share of the Big East crown. And next year’s team may have as many as four seniors at the shooting guard/wing positions. After next season is when Creighton will need impact players on the perimeter, which presumably was the draw for O’Connell.

CU still has two available scholarships for the 2020-21 roster. Senior Davion Mintz and freshman Jalen Windham both announced their plans to transfer last week.

Next year's Creighton roster, as it stands Wednesday afternoon:

Seniors: Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitch Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney, Alex O'Connell (redshirting)

Juniors: Jacob Epperson, Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop

Sophomores: Shereef Mitchell, Jett Canfield, Nic Zeil, Antwann Jones

Freshman: Ryan Kalkbrenner

