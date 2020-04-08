The Jays landed their first addition of the offseason Wednesday when former Duke guard Alex O’Connell announced that he plans to join Creighton’s basketball program.
O’Connell tweeted out the news Wednesday afternoon.
“Thanks to coach (Greg) McDermott and his entire staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” O’Connell wrote in his tweet. “Can’t wait to show what I’m truly capable of.”
The 6-foot-6 guard, a former top 100 recruit from Georgia, was an off-the-bench contributor for Duke during the past three years. He shot 36.1% from 3-point range in his Blue Devil career — but as he alluded to in his Twitter post, it could be interesting to see how diverse O’Connell’s skills actually are, when given an expanded role.
O'Connell averaged 5.2 points per game and 13.3 minutes per outing last season.
He reportedly is not a graduate transfer — so (unless there’s a rule change) he’ll have to sit out a year before playing his final collegiate season.
But the Jays could return all five starters from last season’s squad, which won a share of the Big East crown. And next year’s team may have as many as four seniors at the shooting guard/wing positions. After next season is when Creighton will need impact players on the perimeter, which presumably was the draw for O’Connell.
Next year's Creighton roster, as it stands Wednesday afternoon:
Seniors: Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitch Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney, Alex O'Connell (redshirting) Juniors: Jacob Epperson, Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop Sophomores: Shereef Mitchell, Jett Canfield, Nic Zeil, Antwann Jones Freshman: Ryan Kalkbrenner
Close
2019-20
Ty-Shon Alexander, 16.9 ppg, 43.1% shooting from the field
2018-19
Ty-Shon Alexander, 15.7 ppg, 40.6 percent shooting from the field
2017-18
Marcus Foster, 19.8 ppg, 48.3 percent shooting from the field
2016-17
Marcus Foster, 18.2 PPG, 46.1 percent shooting from the field
2015-16
Maurice Watson, 14.1 PPG, 47.5 percent shooting from the field
2014-15
Austin Chatman, 11.5 PPG, 37 percent shooting from the field
2013-14
Doug McDermott, 26.7 PPG, 52.6 percent shooting from the field
2012-13
Doug McDermott, 23.2 PPG, 54.8 percent shooting from the field
2011-12
Doug McDermott, 22.9 PPG, 60.1 percent shooting from the field
2010-11
Doug McDermott, 14.9 PPG, 52.5 percent shooting from the field
2009-10
Kenny Lawson, 13.1 PPG, 53.8 percent shooting from the field
2008-09
Booker Woodfox, 15.8 PPG, 47.7 percent shooting from the field
2007-08
P'Allen Stinnett, 12.6 PPG, 45.3 percent shooting from the field
2006-07
Nate Funk, 17.7 PPG, 47.8 percent shooting from the field
2005-06
Johnny Mathies, 13.5 PPG, 38.3 percent shooting from the field
2004-05
Nate Funk, 17.8 PPG, 51.7 percent shooting from the field
2003-04
Nate Funk, 11.1 PPG, 41.5 percent shooting from the field
2002-03
Kyle Korver, 17.8 PPG, 46.8 percent shooting from the field
2001-02
Kyle Korver, 15.1 PPG, 47.8 percent shooting from the field
2000-01
Kyle Korver, 14.6 PPG, 47 percent shooting from the field
1999-2000
Ben Walker, 12.0 PPG, 46 percent shooting from the field
2019-20
Ty-Shon Alexander, 16.9 ppg, 43.1% shooting from the field
2018-19
Ty-Shon Alexander, 15.7 ppg, 40.6 percent shooting from the field
2017-18
Marcus Foster, 19.8 ppg, 48.3 percent shooting from the field
2016-17
Marcus Foster, 18.2 PPG, 46.1 percent shooting from the field
2015-16
Maurice Watson, 14.1 PPG, 47.5 percent shooting from the field
2014-15
Austin Chatman, 11.5 PPG, 37 percent shooting from the field
2013-14
Doug McDermott, 26.7 PPG, 52.6 percent shooting from the field
2012-13
Doug McDermott, 23.2 PPG, 54.8 percent shooting from the field
2011-12
Doug McDermott, 22.9 PPG, 60.1 percent shooting from the field
2010-11
Doug McDermott, 14.9 PPG, 52.5 percent shooting from the field
2009-10
Kenny Lawson, 13.1 PPG, 53.8 percent shooting from the field
2008-09
Booker Woodfox, 15.8 PPG, 47.7 percent shooting from the field
2007-08
P'Allen Stinnett, 12.6 PPG, 45.3 percent shooting from the field
2006-07
Nate Funk, 17.7 PPG, 47.8 percent shooting from the field
2005-06
Johnny Mathies, 13.5 PPG, 38.3 percent shooting from the field
2004-05
Nate Funk, 17.8 PPG, 51.7 percent shooting from the field
2003-04
Nate Funk, 11.1 PPG, 41.5 percent shooting from the field
2002-03
Kyle Korver, 17.8 PPG, 46.8 percent shooting from the field
2001-02
Kyle Korver, 15.1 PPG, 47.8 percent shooting from the field
2000-01
Kyle Korver, 14.6 PPG, 47 percent shooting from the field
1999-2000
Ben Walker, 12.0 PPG, 46 percent shooting from the field
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.