The day was set up to be a relatively routine one.

The betting lines favored all four of the home teams by at least six points. The three ranked teams (No. 8 Villanova, No. 10 Seton Hall and No. 16 Butler) were all serving as hosts. The analytics indicated that the road teams had little chance — ESPN's BPI calculated a win probability of at least 80% for all four home teams.

Bottom line? There weren't supposed to be a ton of memorable fireworks.

But the Big East is different this year.

Saturday proved it.

Those three ranked teams all lost. It marked the first time in Big East history that three ranked teams fell at home on the same day, according to ESPN Stats and Info. And all those defeats came to unranked teams.

Saturday's results

Creighton 76, No. 8 Villanova 61

Xavier 74, No. 10 Seton Hall 62

Providence 65, No. 16 Butler 61

Marquette 76, DePaul 72

It would appear that unpredictability and drama are the natural byproducts of the Big East's depth this season — all 10 league teams were ranked in the top 75 of the NET on Saturday.

Xavier, which had lost five of its previous six games, put Seton Hall in a 30-6 hole Saturday. The Pirates had won all eight of their conference games before losing to the Musketeers.

Creighton got off to a similarly stunning start at Villanova. The Jays led by as many as 17 points in the win. The Wildcats had been 54-4 at home in league play since 2013.

Then Providence snapped its three-game losing streak by beating Butler. It marked the Friars’ first road win over a ranked team in three years.

Marquette nearly fell victim to Saturday’s string of upsets, too. It didn’t take its first lead on last-place DePaul until the final 90 seconds.

So what's next?

There’s only one Big East game on the schedule for Sunday — St. John’s will host Georgetown — but if Saturday’s results are any indication, the rest of the conference season should be riveting theater. This week alone, home teams are just 2-6 in league play.

Five squads seem to be well-positioned to earn an NCAA tournament at-large berths, and the five others still believe they have legitimate cases to move on to the right side of the bubble by mid-March.

Buckle up. More chaos is in store.

Big East standings

1. Seton Hall — 8-1 .889

2. Villanova — 7-2 .778

3. Creighton — 6-3 .667

4. Marquette — 6-4 .600

t-5. Butler — 5-4 .556

t-5. Providence — 5-4 .556

7. Xavier — 3-6 .333

8. Georgetown — 2-6 .250

9. St. John’s — 2-7 .222

10. DePaul — 1-8 .111

