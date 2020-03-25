Junior Ty-Shon Alexander received his first All-America honor Wednesday. USA Today named him a third-team All-American.
Alexander led Creighton in scoring (16.9 points per game) and routinely took on top assignment defensively along the perimeter (averaged a team-best 1.32 steals per game).
He reached the 500-point mark for the second-straight year, becoming just the 10th player in CU history to have multiple seasons of 500 or more points.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Charlotte ranked third in the Big East in scoring, second in free-throw percentage (86.0%) and sixth in 3-point shooting percentage (39.9%). The league coaches included him on their all-conference first team.
Alexander is also one of five finalists for the Jerry West shooting guard of the year award. He was an all-district performer as well, according to the NABC and USBWA.
Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski's the other Bluejay guard who's been honored nationally this month. He's been named an All-American by NBC Sports (second team), Stadium (third team) and the Associated Press (honorable mention).
2019-20
Ty-Shon Alexander, 16.9 ppg, 43.1% shooting from the field
