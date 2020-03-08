MZ TA celebrate

Marcus Zegarowski celebrates with Ty-Shon Alexander late in Creighton's 77-60 victory over Seton Hall on Saturday. The win clinched a share of the regular-season conference title for the Jays. And on Sunday, Alexander was named to the All-Big East first team. Zegarowski earned a spot on the all-league second team.

The Big East’s unveiling of the end-of-season individual awards began Sunday morning, and two Creighton players were recognized.

Junior Ty-Shon Alexander was one of six conference players named to the All-Big East first team. He ranked fifth in scoring (17.2 points per game) during league play and also emerged as a candidate for the defensive player of the year award.

Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski was named second-team all-conference. He ranked ninth in scoring (14.4 points per game), third in assists (5.2) and second in 3-point shooting percentage (45.6%) during Big East play.

Since joining the conference, Creighton has now had three players make the All-Big East first team — Doug McDermott, Marcus Foster (twice) and Alexander. It’s had four players receive second-team recognition — Maurice Watson, Justin Patton, Khyri Thomas and Zegarowski.

The Jays on Saturday clinched a share of their first-ever Big East regular-season title. They tied for first with Seton Hall and Villanova but won the tiebreaker and earned the No. 1 seed in this week’s league tournament.

More awards will be announced before then.

On Monday, the league will release the winners of several individual honors: defensive player of the year, most improved player, sixth man of the year and the sportsmanship award.

The Big East player of the year, coach of the year and freshman of the year will be announced Wednesday. The conference player of the year will be one of the six first-team members.

Here’s the full rundown of the all-league teams released Sunday:

All-Big East first team

Kamar Baldwin, Butler, G, Sr.

Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton, G, Jr.

*Markus Howard, Marquette, G, Sr.

*Myles Powell, Seton Hall, G, Sr.

*Saddiq Bey, Villanova, F, So.

Naji Marshall, Xavier, F, Jr.

All-Big East second team

*Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton, G, So.

Paul Reed, DePaul, F, Jr.

Alpha Diallo, Providence, G, Sr.

Collin Gillespie, Villanova, G, Jr.

Tyrique Jones, Xavier, F, Sr.

All-Big East honorable mention

Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown, C, Sr.

Quincy McKnight, Seton Hall, G, Sr.

Big East all-freshman team

Romeo Weems, DePaul

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s

*Justin Moore, Villanova

*Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

Zach Freemantle, Xavier

KyKy Tandy, Xavier

*Denotes unanimous selection

