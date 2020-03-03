Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander is one of five finalists for the Jerry West Award, which goes to the nation's best shooting guard.
Alexander is joined as a finalist by two other Big East rivals: Butler's Kamar Baldwin and Seton Hall's Myles Powell. The other finalists are Arkansas' Mason Jones and Georgia's Anthony Edwards.
Alexander, a junior, leads Creighton in scoring (16.9 points per game) and steals (37). He's also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's had three double-doubles this season and is shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range.
This is the third time in the last four years Creighton has had a Jerry West Award finalist after Marcus Foster earned that honor in 2017 and 2018.
The winner will be determined by a combination of fan voting and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee. The recipient will be named April 10 during the The College Basketball Awards show in Los Angeles.
The award was first handed out in 2015 and has gone to: RJ Barrett, Duke (2019); Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018); Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017); Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016); and D'Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.