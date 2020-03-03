Ty-Shon Alexander

Ty-Shon Alexander is averaging 16.9 points per game this season.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander is one of five finalists for the Jerry West Award, which goes to the nation's best shooting guard.

Alexander is joined as a finalist by two other Big East rivals: Butler's Kamar Baldwin and Seton Hall's Myles Powell. The other finalists are Arkansas' Mason Jones and Georgia's Anthony Edwards.

Alexander, a junior, leads Creighton in scoring (16.9 points per game) and steals (37). He's also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's had three double-doubles this season and is shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range.

This is the third time in the last four years Creighton has had a Jerry West Award finalist after Marcus Foster earned that honor in 2017 and 2018.

The winner will be determined by a combination of fan voting and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee. The recipient will be named April 10 during the The College Basketball Awards show in Los Angeles.

The award was first handed out in 2015 and has gone to: RJ Barrett, Duke (2019); Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018); Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017); Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016); and D'Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).

Creighton's NBA draft picks

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started