Creighton junior guard Tatum Rembao was named Big East player of the week after reaching the 20-point mark in two games.
Rembao had 21 points in Friday's loss to St. John's, then followed that with 20 points in Sunday's victory against Seton Hall. She also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in those games, shooting 50% from the field (10 for 20) and 83.3% from 3-point range (5 for 6). She hit 16 of 18 free throws as well.
She ranks third on Creighton's team with 11.8 points per game this season and is averaging 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
The Jays are on the road this week with games at Butler on Friday and Xavier on Sunday. CU is currently tied for fifth in the Big East at 8-6.
