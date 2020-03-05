Creighton built a big lead Wednesday night, but there was a point in the second half when the hard-working Hoyas seemed to be threatening. They hoped to put some pressure on the Jays down the stretch.
The CU bench made sure that didn’t happen in a 91-76 win.
Senior Kelvin Jones scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds, picked up two blocks and recorded two steals. Junior Denzel Mahoney finished with 14 points and five boards. Freshman Shereef Mitchell made a layup, matched a career high with six assists and got credited with two steals.
It’s about as productive of a game from Creighton’s trio of reserves that coach Greg McDermott’s seen all year. And he praised the group afterward.
“I thought our bench was the real difference,” McDermott said. “Their contributions when we were in some foul trouble was really critical to us creating some separation.”
Pretty impressive sequence by Kelvin Jones. Scores in the post, dives on the floor for a steal, seals off a help defender for a Zegarowski layup— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) March 5, 2020
Then the tip dunk on the next Creighton possession pic.twitter.com/t934hVubgg
There have been moments this season when CU’s needed more from its backups. The bench didn’t score in a loss at Providence. In the defeat at St. John’s on Sunday, Mahoney wasn’t able to exploit mismatches as effectively and Mitchell looked a little shaky orchestrating the offense.
But they were all locked in Wednesday, at exactly the right time.
The Hoyas pulled within 65-52 at the 12-minute mark in the second half. At that moment, four different Creighton players had been whistled for three fouls.
Yet Mahoney immediately buried a 3-pointer. Mitchell found Damien Jefferson for a layup, then drove into the paint for a bucket of his own on the next possession. Mahoney pulled up for another 3-pointer on the very next trip down.
Marcus Zegarowski’s layup capped a decisive 12-3 spurt that extended CU’s lead to 77-55. Ballgame.
Other notes from Creighton’s win over Georgetown are below:
» In their past two home games, the Jays have scored more than half of their total points from the 3-point line (96 of 172). They made 17 triples against Georgetown on Wednesday and 15 against Butler back on Feb. 23. ... CU’s now shooting 45.0% from 3-point range in eight Big East home games this year (32.9% on the road).
» It should be noted that even though Creighton went 4 of 27 from 3-point range (a season-low 14.8%) at St. John’s on Sunday, the Jays liked a lot of the offense that they ran. Said junior Mitch Ballock: “At St. John’s, we didn’t shoot the ball well but we had really good looks. So we live with that. We’ll take those shots 10 times out of 10. Sometimes they fall, sometimes they don’t.”
However, on Wednesday, what stuck out about the way CU attacked Georgetown was that it often worked inside-out. Aggressive drives attracted defenders and set up in-rhythm jump shots. That was by design, according to Ballock.
“(We knew) if we can get to the paint and set our feet, we can get anything we want, if we shot fake and ball fake,” Ballock said. “That’s what we did.”
*watches on repeat*— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 5, 2020
basketball: it's good pic.twitter.com/ndtqmvgPdx
» Jones’ individual offensive rebound rate of 17.6% would rank sixth nationally if he played enough minutes to qualify, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. But even in limited action, Jones has been a rebounding force. He’s averaging one board per every three minutes of playing time.
» CU typically is able to defend without fouling. In fact, it leads the conference in opponent free-throw rate. But not Wednesday. The Jays sent Georgetown to the free-throw line 23 times — the most by a Creighton opponent in Big East play this season. "We fouled more than we’ve ever fouled," McDermott said.
» A quote from McDermott on his team’s mental discipline and its ability to not get caught up in the praise following success: “We had a hell of a run in February. To handle that and be told how great you are when you walk around campus — sometimes even as a 55-year-old, you start to believe it. Now think about being 18 or 19. You have to have the maturity to understand (and say), ‘OK, thank you. I appreciate it. But practice is at 2:45, we’ve got to get some stuff done today because we have another one coming up in two days.”
