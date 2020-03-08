Creighton scored in the final two innings, but missed opportunities early in the game as Portland held on for a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon at TD Ameritrade Park.

The Bluejays (5-8) led 1-0 after Will Hanafan singled and scored in the bottom of the first, but Portland (12-4) built a 4-1 advantage by the fifth inning.

After stranding two runners in the seventh, Garrett Gilbert led off the eighth with a home run to left. That was the catcher’s second homer of the season.

In the ninth, Parker Upton walked and later scored on a wild pitch, but the Jays couldn’t get anyone else on in the final inning.

Nick Gile had two of Creighton’s six hits as CU stranded 12 runners, including nine in the first four innings.

Bluejay starter Tommy Steier (0-1) gave up four earned runs on six hits in 4 1⁄3 innings. Creighton has dropped seven of its last nine, and will look to get back on track at Minnesota on Tuesday.

