...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, BURT, DODGE, WASHINGTON, BUTLER,
SAUNDERS, DOUGLAS AND SEWARD COUNTIES. IN IOWA, MONONA AND
HARRISON COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
BASKETBALL
Creighton's offense propels Jays to win over St. John's and tied position for second in Big East
No. 21 Creighton enjoyed one of its best offensive performances of the year Saturday, surging to a 94-82 victory over St. John’s at the CHI Health Center.
CU shot 60.3% from the floor — its best mark of the year, and its highest field goal percentage against a Big East opponent in three seasons.
The Jays averaged 1.40 points per possession Saturday. Their 21 assists were two off a season high. Six CU players finished in double figures, including sophomore Marcus Zegarowski with a team-high 21 points. Junior Denzel Mahoney added 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting.
Creighton (18-6, 7-4) led basically the entire way – although it wasn't able to seal the win until late in the second half. It was a one-possession game at the 10-minute mark.
But Zegarowski hit a jumper and a 3-pointer on back-to-back trips down the floor to stretch the lead back out to 70-62 with 9:26 remaining. CU put the game away a few minutes later — it made five straight shots to push its advantage to 87-72 with four minutes left.
The Johnnies (13-11, 2-9), perhaps leery of the Jays’ playmaking guards, did not seem to apply its full-court press as often as it normally does. CU finished with just eight turnovers against a Red Storm squad that leads the league in turnovers forced per game (17.3).
The win moves Creighton into a tie for second-place in the Big East standings. But the Jays are three games behind first-place Seton Hall (18-5, 10-1), which beat No. 10 Villanova Saturday. Up next for CU is a road game against the 12th-ranked Pirates.
