No. 21 Creighton enjoyed one of its best offensive performances of the year Saturday, surging to a 94-82 victory over St. John’s at the CHI Health Center.

CU shot 60.3% from the floor — its best mark of the year, and its highest field goal percentage against a Big East opponent in three seasons.

The Jays averaged 1.40 points per possession Saturday. Their 21 assists were two off a season high. Six CU players finished in double figures, including sophomore Marcus Zegarowski with a team-high 21 points. Junior Denzel Mahoney added 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting.

Creighton (18-6, 7-4) led basically the entire way – although it wasn't able to seal the win until late in the second half. It was a one-possession game at the 10-minute mark.

But Zegarowski hit a jumper and a 3-pointer on back-to-back trips down the floor to stretch the lead back out to 70-62 with 9:26 remaining. CU put the game away a few minutes later — it made five straight shots to push its advantage to 87-72 with four minutes left.

The Johnnies (13-11, 2-9), perhaps leery of the Jays’ playmaking guards, did not seem to apply its full-court press as often as it normally does. CU finished with just eight turnovers against a Red Storm squad that leads the league in turnovers forced per game (17.3).

The win moves Creighton into a tie for second-place in the Big East standings. But the Jays are three games behind first-place Seton Hall (18-5, 10-1), which beat No. 10 Villanova Saturday. Up next for CU is a road game against the 12th-ranked Pirates.

