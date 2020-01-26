Mitch Ballock wears No. 24 just like Kobe Bryant. The Creighton sharpshooter was wearing it again Sunday when he heard the news of his basketball idol’s death.
In the home locker room an hour before the Bluejays’ game against Xavier, Ballock initially laughed in disbelief when teammate Marcus Zegarowski repeated the initial report about Bryant.
“Then we all kind of gathered around the phone,” Ballock said. “It kind of took the wind out of us.”
There was no hiding from the truth. So Creighton coach Greg McDermott, moments before tipoff, confronted it.
“Kobe was a hero to a lot of those guys,” McDermott said. “I knew what it was doing to them. So I just felt like, rather than it’d be an elephant in the room, let’s talk about it. And try to focus and try to play the game the way he played it.
“I just encouraged the guys, like, if you want to honor him, play the way he played. Go out there and leave it on the floor.”
McDermott’s words resonated with his players. Motivated them, too.
“To be honest, my focus was a little bit different,” said Ballock, who scored 14 points in a 77-66 win. “It was crazy, for anybody going down like that. … You don’t even have the words for it. … It’s one of those things that happens that you know exactly where you were when it happened.”
Anthony Tolliver knew the feeling Sunday.
The former Bluejay was taking a bus to the Chicago airport when he and his Sacramento Kings teammates saw initial reports. Their first hope? A social media hoax.
But as other outlets confirmed Bryant’s death, Tolliver described the feeling as “eerie.”
“So many people, especially on our team and in the NBA currently, they grew up watching Kobe play,” said Tolliver, a 12-year NBA veteran. “He was their MJ.”
Tolliver competed against Kobe several times in their seven overlapping seasons. Their first meeting still stands out: March 15, 2010. Tolliver’s 16th career start for the Golden State Warriors.
He was never supposed to be there. Undrafted out of Creighton, Tolliver worked his way through basketball minor leagues.
He still didn’t really feel part of the club until that night in Oakland when he walked out for the opening tip and saw the defending Finals MVP in purple and gold.
“Wow,” Tolliver thought, “I really made it to the NBA.”
Tolliver scored 14 points. Kobe had 29. The Lakers, en route to Bryant’s fifth championship, won 124-121. Tolliver’s experience mirrors so many peers.
For a generation of players, Bryant represented the measuring stick. The standard for drive and desire.
“What really separated him from all his peers with similar natural abilities was his work ethic,” Tolliver said. “He’s such a great role model in so many different ways. ... He was the perfect example of focus and not letting anything else get in the way of what he wanted to accomplish.”
Tolliver’s Kings are scheduled to play the Timberwolves on Monday in Minnesota. He doesn’t know how players can concentrate right now.
“These next couple of days, it’s going to be really tough for guys to focus on basketball.”
World-Herald staff writer Jon Nyatawa contributed to this story.
